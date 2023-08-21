Baltimore City teachers face staffing shortage, burnout as school year looms | GUEST COMMENTARY

As students from across the city have one more week of summer before they return to school, Baltimore City teachers are returning to work today. Many of us who work in education have spent the summer wondering how many of the system’s teachers would return to the classroom.

Over the past school year, there has been a steady stream of stories about teacher shortages. What is lost in these stories are detailed accounts from those most acutely feeling the challenge — teachers, specifically Baltimore City Public Schools teachers. While the national narrative focuses on the struggles teachers have faced during and after the pandemic, it should be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic did not create new challenges for teachers in Baltimore City Public Schools — it exacerbated existing ones.

Advertisement

The Fund for Educational Excellence’s newest report “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Retaining the Teachers Baltimore City Students Need” examines teacher burnout, retention and recruitment. Through in-depth interviews, a demographically representative sample of Baltimore teachers shared with us their experiences in the classroom as well as what motivates them to stay, what could drive them to leave and what would make them more satisfied in their jobs.

In the past several years, there has been a decline in the number of new college graduates completing a degree in education and a decrease in the number of new teachers. Workforce shortages, relatively low wages and difficult conditions magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to this. While Maryland and Baltimore have largely been spared the worst effects of teachers’ burnout, the number of educators entering teacher preparation programs statewide was already declining before the pandemic. If these trends hold, districts will need to focus on retention as much as recruitment.

Advertisement

Even without a true systemwide teacher shortage, staffing struggles are felt at the school level. Teacher supply in Maryland is not keeping pace with demand for new teachers, portending shortages in the near future.

Teachers matter more than anything else in a school when it comes to student learning. Success is threatened when teachers are struggling or overwhelmed. Among the biggest challenges cited by teachers is their demanding workload, which has placed additional strain on even the most successful teachers.

From bridging students’ home and school life with the social, emotional and academic resources students need, teachers must dedicate increasingly more time for data entry and paperwork around their students’ academic performance and growth. Teachers are expected to play multiple roles that go above and beyond classroom instruction.

Our research found that one of the biggest determinants of teachers’ satisfaction is school leadership — how leaders manage their school culture as well as their staff members. Therefore, it’s paramount to focus on training school leaders in effective staff management practices as well as rebuilding a culture of trust, empathy and feedback between district leadership and central office staff and teachers through improved communication.

Educators play a crucial role in student learning. To provide a quality education for our students, it is imperative that our teachers feel supported and valued at their schools and as district employees.

Corrie Schoenberg (corries@ffee.org), Kwane Wyatt (kwanew@ffee.org) and Ruth Farfel (ruthf@ffee.org) are co-authors of the Fund for Educational Excellence’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Retaining the Teacher Baltimore City Students Need.”