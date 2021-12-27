You know you should have a will, but do you know why? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Heirs are your spouse, if there is one, and blood relatives. Those closer to you, by blood, are more likely to inherit. However, there are many disadvantages associated with allowing the statutes to control the distribution of your estate. These statutes are outdated and fail to consider blended families or relationships, as heirs are those related by blood. In the rare case of no blood relatives, stepchildren are a last resort prior to assets passing to either the state health department or the local board of education. Furthermore, the appointment of the personal representative may cause conflicts, especially with multiple marriages, as the spouse and children have an equal right to be selected. Additionally, the statutes do not manage money or appoint a guardian for minor children. Without a will the designation of a guardian for your children requires a legal procedure that is costly, time consuming, and likely to involve litigation among family members.