For those not as self-motivated as my friend Buz, there are many stimulating courses to take and to teach all over town. Teaching in the Johns Hopkins Odyssey program keeps me young. Because many of my students, or participants, as I prefer to call them, are older than I and are experts in their fields, I need to be at the top of my game, so to speak. Whether I am teaching plays, short stories or novels, I always re-read and research history and criticism.