The lesson of 2020 and 1965: The right to vote is precious and powerful | COMMENTARY

They had arrested everyone in front of me, and there I was singing “We Shall Overcome.” The then public safety commissioner, Wilson Baker, walked over to me, with the TV cameras recording the moment, and said in his best Southern drawl, “Young man you shouldn’t be down here on no picket line, you should be up north taking singing lessons.” Then he had me arrested and I spent a night in jail and was released the next morning. I marched back to Brown Chapel.