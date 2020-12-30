Hospitalized alone: a COVID horror story | COMMENTARY

The only power I had was to work every medical channel, network and brain I could think of to get an advocate for my mom. I called patient advocacy, the charge nurse, the intern caring for her, and all the outpatient physicians I knew who might have a link to the hospital. Every answer for my dad was “no” due to COVID. The only exception they would consider, and this too would have to be cleared by the hospital, was if my mom had only days to survive, and even then, it was only one family member per patient. Flabbergasted, appalled and deeply saddened we had to make the most of what we could do as a family from the outside.