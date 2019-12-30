It’s one of the oldest and cheapest shots in politics: If you disagree with someone, it’s only because you hate them. We hear it all the time from members of both parties. When I opposed George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, I was accused of being a “Bush hater.” When millions of Democrats supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary, they were derided as “Clinton haters.” Mr. Trump himself still insists that the FBI investigation into his ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign was triggered by “Trump haters.” Nonsense.