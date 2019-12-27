For 30 years, our Adult Learning Center has provided free classes to thousands of adults around the city seeking to improve their lives. The intergenerational Experience Corps program, when we ran it, was located in 23 schools at its height and for decades our AmeriCorps VISTA service members fanned out across Baltimore to fight poverty. About 10 years ago, we launched a fiscal sponsorship program that now supports more than 100 community-based organizations and leaders in all corners of the city and beyond. Our community organizing and neighborhood support work will now add a focus on our new home in East Baltimore, but our roots in Greater Homewood run deep and many things that we do will not change.