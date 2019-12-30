The American public has a right to hear from White House officials who refused to testify before the House of Representatives as they developed two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They are, especially, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser, John Bolton, who was fired by Mr. Trump. Mr. Bolton once objected to the Ukraine meddling by Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as “a drug deal.”