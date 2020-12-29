100 days of national mourning | COMMENTARY

Mark Charles starts his brilliant book “Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery” with the realization that “You cannot discover lands already inhabited.” Yet this fundamental notion that “heathens” must become “civilized,” that the white man is somehow a superior human who is generously bestowing his largesse on those less fortunate, and that doing so gives one the right to claim ownership of the assets of those colonized still permeates far too many of our institutions, laws and policies. The great Ta-Nehisi Coates puts an even finer point on this when he states that “America is literally unimaginable without plundered labor shackled to plundered land.” These and many other fundamental flaws in the American myth need to be corrected before we can move forward with any semblance of a united country.