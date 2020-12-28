Can Biden bring back America’s brand? | COMMENTARY

While it can be politically challenging to boost foreign aid when America is suffering, the foreign aid budget — gutted for four straight years — should be replenished, allowing the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to employ proven, far-reaching tools to promote economic opportunity and democratic ideals abroad. The newly-minted Development Finance Corporation should continue creatively deploying U.S. dollars in the world’s neediest markets. Credibility cannot come from words, summits and diplomacy alone; providing material goods, services and investment to the world’s underserved can help demonstrate to refugees, civil servants and small business owners alike that America will dedicate its resources to make the world a better place.