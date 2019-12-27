Moreover, having a job reduces the chances of recidivism. In 2005 the United States Bureau of Justice Statistics began to track the release of prisoners across thirty states. Nine years later, 83% of these individuals were arrested at least once during the 9 years following their release. That’s a staggering number, but jobs can help. A Manhattan Institute study following nonviolent former inmates found that, after three years, only 31.1% of these individuals were sent back to jail if they received “enhanced” job training.