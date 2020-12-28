Improving relations among police and communities requires confidence, trust | COMMENTARY

In Maryland, the first problem can be solved by establishing a unit within the office of Maryland’s Attorney General to investigate complaints against police and to render binding judgments — subject, of course, to appeal to state courts. I regard this approach, recently adopted by the State of New York, as having a huge advantage in credibility over the current practice in some jurisdictions of transferring disciplinary proceedings to a different police department than the one to which the alleged offender belongs. An agreement on the structure and appropriate funding of this additional function should be negotiated between Attorney General Brian Frosh and the Maryland legislature.