When Md. bars and restaurants are a higher priority than schools, everyone loses | COMMENTARY

Folks working in service industries, many of whom are people of color and living on the edge of poverty, are already very hard hit by the pandemic. If we expect them to not only survive but still be here and well when we are ready to reopen, then they need more economic relief. And that seems to be the challenge: In order to shut down again, the state will need to financially invest in the hardest hit Marylanders and Maryland businesses at significant levels to help them stay afloat.