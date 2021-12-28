The future of Afghanistan lies in our hands | GUEST COMMENTARY

Despite all the chaos, our Afghan staff — many of whom come from the villages we serve — are back at work and have shown remarkable resilience in the face of despair. But many are worried about what comes next. The current environment is not sustainable. When I was there last month, I met a young staffer who proudly showed me a picture of his beautiful 10-day-old daughter. When I asked him how his wife was doing following the birth, he flashed me a faint smile. “Everything is OK right now. But we’re afraid of the future,” he said. What he didn’t have to say is that his baby’s future — and the future of Afghanistan — partly lies in our hands.