A lunch of terrapin, and perhaps Champagne and cigars, was also the known, choice delicacy in which to manipulate members of Congress and other state senators during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Terrapin were served when General Myer, along with Captain Howgate, convinced members of Congress to appropriate funds for the signal service (Howgate was later indicted for embezzlement during this period). It was once reported that a lobbyist received $12,000 from a client, “merely for dinner expenses, with which to buy Champagne and terrapin for Congressmen whose votes he wished to woo.”