In another example of the private economy working better than one centered in Washington, she notes that 50 years ago, “McDonald’s employed more young men than the U.S. Army.” That company, along with others like Starbucks not only need more employees, they offer advancement to management positions and in some cases free college tuition. These are far better paths to success and independence than government programs, which often sustain people in their poverty — and thus make them more dependent on government and politicians who want their votes.