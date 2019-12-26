We can’t go back in time, but we can go in a different direction. Therefore, as a relative outsider, I would like to propose a novel idea. Let’s nominate Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for mayor. I witnessed the pride that crossed all boundaries when the Orioles won the 1983 World Series. The city glowed orange and fans flooded the streets. In 1984, I experienced the pain, grief and mourning of our community when the Colts abandoned us. The old timers cussed and cried. The city united in rage and we sulked in NFL exile for 12 long years. We reveled in the 2001 for the Raven’s Super Bowl victory — “Who Let the Dogs Out…Woof, woof.” The leadership of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed unified the team and the city. They were smart, tough leaders. Team first. City first. Cheering in the streets, Baltimore’s people were all brothers and sisters despite our racial and socioeconomic differences. I was fortunate enough to attend the 2013 Super Bowl. John Harbaugh, Joe Flacco and Anquan Boldin were gritty, determined, humble leaders. Team first. City first. The crowd’s confused reaction when the Raven’s fans shouted “O!” during the national anthem was priceless. New Orleans was teeming with Baltimore pride.