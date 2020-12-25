Republicans, you must now become the ‘loyal opposition’ | COMMENTARY

Being the loyal opposition requires civility, compromise, working together, refusing to obstruct Mr. Biden’s policies for revenge or oppose his appointments for retaliation. Cooperation is not a crime. I can assure you, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will not “lock you up.” America is back. Now take back your party. Rebuild your party; build it back better. The center right is open. Will you continue to be brainwashed by Fox News or will you be open to facts, science and knowledge? Do you respond to propaganda or truth? Is it Sean Hannity or reality? Do you trust quacks or Dr. Fauci? Are you dupes of QAnon or members of a once great party? Are you ready to shift from loyal lapdogs to loyal opposition? Are you Trump first or Citizens first?