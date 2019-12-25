One day I tried using my debit card to purchase a ticket at the Baltimore Highlands light rail station and none of the machines would allow debit card purchases. I had to go home, dig for change and wound up not making a doctor’s appointment. The next day I went to the same station and tried purchasing a ticket. I had my exact fare ready to go — a dollar bill and ninety cents in mixed coins. I went to enter my coins and the slot was obstructed and no coins were being accepted. I didn’t see the sign saying exact fare was required and no coins would be accepted until I had crossed the tracks. Frustrated, I was forced to hop onto my train without a ticket. I was lucky that day a ticketing enforcement officer wasn’t around.