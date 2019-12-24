However, efforts led this summer by the newly created Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success show that by coordinating with city and community partners, such as local non-profit organizations and businesses, Baltimore can successfully address these issues. Following widely reported youth crime around the Baltimore Inner Harbor during Memorial Day weekend, the office launched BmoreLive in partnership with the community. This initiative provided meaningful and entertaining programming over the summer for youth that promotes a strong sense of community and advances public safety. Due in part to these efforts, the Baltimore Police Department reported to staff at Advocates for Children and Youth only one youth encounter, no youth arrests and no police reports naming youth in the Inner Harbor over Fourth of July weekend.