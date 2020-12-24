‘Love lives here’: the story of the lights in Rodgers Forge | COMMENTARY

Not usually a confessional poster — I keep a relatively small circle of Facebook friends — the supportive response to my Facebook post from friends and family was immediate. The most amazing gesture came that evening from our closest neighbor family across the street. While huddling in the basement in front of a movie with my daughter, I got a text asking me to come outside. There, I found one string of lights stretching from their side of the street to mine (along with a tin of homemade cookies). This one string of lights from my sweet friends inspired our neighbors on either side to get into the act. The next night, it took five of us with at least five advanced degrees to get one more set of lights strung through the trees.