For most of us, giving gifts this time of year can be easy. In fact, with the help of online shopping, we can be relieved of even wrapping them by sending them straight to family and friends with a few mouse clicks. Choosing kindness might be the greatest and toughest gift of all, one that won’t break our banks but could bring about the most lasting, unexpected and gratifying outcomes. Poet Maya Angelou, who suffered horrific abuse as a young child that rendered her mute for a period, credits the kindness of a teacher named Bertha Flowers for profoundly impacting her life, for helping her find her voice again by introducing her to an array of African-American artists and other writers who influenced her later in life.