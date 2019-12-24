Mr. Galli and other evangelical Christian intellectuals defer to the authority of empirical fact and universal morality. They believe what Jesus believed: what’s good for me is also good for you, and all of us are equal before the eyes of God. That is deeply contrary to the authoritarian mindset. To the authoritarian mindset, there is no authority independent of God’s will. What is God’s will? Whatever the leadership of the white evangelical Christian community declares it to be. The leadership of that community is almost always men. Therefore, God’s will is what these men say it is. What these men say is what everyone in their group believes. Doing what they say is being good. Being good is being obedient. In this context, there is no room for dissent. You cannot disagree about any religious point without arousing suspicion — whether about your moral character, about your devotion to God, about your Christian faith.