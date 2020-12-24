When I think of Christmas in Baltimore, I think of Hutzler’s | COMMENTARY

Mom and Dad would take us to see Santa at Hutzler’s every year. We would go at night when Dad got home from work. One year, my younger brother Chick and I were standing with Dad on the first floor near the entrance waiting for my mother who was off shopping, when a big man came and stood across from us. He was wearing a beautiful, full-length black cashmere coat and black leather gloves, and he seemed to be waiting, too. Dad bent down and told Chick to go shake the man’s hand. Chick was having none of it, so Dad took us both over to say hello and shake the man’s hand. He bent over, solemnly shook both our hands and wished us “Merry Christmas.” Dad seemed very excited about the encounter and spoke about it often, but it wasn’t until we were older that we realized the man had been all-time Baltimore Colts football great, Alan Ameche.