Ted Cruz shows why the GOP isn’t going back to Reaganism | COMMENTARY

Over the weekend, Kelli Ward, the head of Arizona’s Republican Party, tweeted to assure Mr. Trump that Arizona is “working every avenue to stop this coup,” using the hashtag “CrossTheRubicon.” The best defense of Ward is that she has a thumbless grasp of what that phrase actually means: Julius Caesar’s illegal crossing of the Rubicon river with his troops marked the end of the Roman Republic and the beginning of Caesarian tyranny.