Dear Santa: all I want for Christmas is normalcy. Is that too much to ask? | COMMENTARY

Waaa, waaa, waaa! Complain, complain, complain! That’s all they did was complain. Well, maybe I complained a little about the complainers, but at least I wasn’t that judgmental! You know the type. The people that roll their eyes and treat you like a total hypochondriac when you put on a mask. Then there are the folks who, when you mention that you stopped at a store to buy toilet paper, gasp, back away and run around the neighborhood telling everyone what a risky lifestyle you are living.