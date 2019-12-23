This damage to children cannot be reversed, so it’s urgent we act now to stop this crisis. Imagine whole communities and even countries where children face this horrible stunting. They cannot learn or grow like a healthy child. What hope does that offer for the future of their country? They will be more prone to illness. And if malnutrition is severe enough they will tragically perish. How can we expect any nation to have peace and progress under the enormous instability of malnutrition? That’s why programs to fight malnutrition among children and mothers is crucial. That is why Congress needs to show unity in passing the global nutrition resolution.