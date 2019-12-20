Just over a year ago, the Providence-based United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) purchased Shoppers’ parent company and immediately announced it had no intention of being in the retail grocery business. Ever since, our unions, United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 400 and 27, which have represented Shoppers employees since its founding, have requested, insisted and demanded to be given information on the fate of these stores over and over again. We have sent multiple letters to the CEO. We have gathered support from elected officials and community leaders, and we have held protests and demonstrations to demand straight answers.