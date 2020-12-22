Ornament ‘show and tell’ on Zoom: traditions, treasures and a life’s story | COMMENTARY

Ornaments were still packed away for one quilter friend, but she lovingly described her favorite, a fragile glass sphere with her name in antique glitter, dated 1949. To her surprise, I reached over and showed the camera my green glass ornament, made the same way, with the same date! It must have been all the rage when we were born! I have similar ornaments with my parents’ names, Lucy and Al. This synchronicity inspired my friend to find her ornament, decorate her tree, and send a photo to our group.