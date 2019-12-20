One of the initiatives that we’ve started is rerouting dental emergencies from the hospital emergency department to a dentist’s chair. While emergency departments can provide excellent care for emergency health issues, they simply aren’t equipped, nor do they have the knowledge, to provide oral health diagnostics or care. So, instead, they often send people home with opioids to treat the pain with the likely chance of seeing that same patient soon go through the same exercise. To further help address this problem, we’ve developed helpful kits for every emergency department in the state. Our kits provide information about on-call dentists in the area, what to look for when seeing a patient with a dental emergency, and the benefits, including costs, for getting that patient to a dentist.