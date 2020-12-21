Gifts that keep on giving | COMMENTARY

Some gifts of timeless value have been suggested to me by World Vision, a Christian-based organization that is also inclusive and humanitarian when it comes to people of all faiths, or of no faith. One posting on their website says: “This Christmas, you can empower a child and their community to break free from poverty, for good.” This refers to their child sponsorship program, which has succeeded in lifting children, even adults, out of poverty, not sustaining them in it as many welfare programs often do.