The problem is that the ideological purity dominating both sides is a kind of righteous victimhood. The result is a Democratic Party suffused with a sense that it should be a majority party but is being denied its rightful status, making denunciations of “white supremacy” and the “oligarchy” simultaneously more intense and comforting. Voter suppression is a legitimate issue, but it is not the unified field theory for Democratic failures some want it to be — nor can voter fraud be blamed for Republican failures. Meanwhile, the GOP could be a majority party, but the perceived need to be a Trump party prevents it from even trying. Not only are Mr. Trump’s politics fueled by culture war resentment and victimology, but his bottomless need for adulation can’t hold a majority together.