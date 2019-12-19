The impact of this bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Chairman Cummings, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), is monumental. It opens up tens of thousands of federal government and contractor jobs to the more than 70 million Americans with some criminal background. Under current law, federal applicants are required to disclose their criminal history when they submit their application, effectively barring them from a wide breadth of federal jobs. Once President Donald Trump signs the legislation into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, applicants will not have to disclose that information until a conditional offer of employment is made.