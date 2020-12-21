Doctor: People who avoided medical care during pandemic now ‘so sick’ they’re competing for hospital beds | COMMENTARY

Please think very carefully about whose air you are sharing. While we all so very much long for laughs and cheers and closeness — oh, do we long for this — do everything you can to ensure you are not part of the spread of COVID by avoiding new contacts, staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks when you are around non-household contacts (even family members) and trying to ensure you are out of doors if at all possible. If you have chronic conditions, please talk with your doctor by phone or via video to try to ensure you are treating this the best you can at this time. Given that flu season often lands people in the hospital, please take a flu shot. If you get sick please get testing for COVID, and if positive, please let anyone whom you spent more than 15 minutes indoors with know so they can be tested too, and then isolate yourself for the recommended time.