Another legacy of slavery: thinking the U.S. is supposed to be a white nation | GUEST COMMENTARY

Mr. Blum’s energetic courtroom assertions about white students being harmed by race-based admissions policies proved unconvincing so, in 2016, he alighted upon the idea of inviting Asian American students to join his lawsuits. Mr. Blum might have thought it was a stroke of genius to make Asians the public face of his cause — arguing that they were the ones harmed most by affirmative action — but many in the Asian community thought otherwise. Nancy Leong, a professor at the University of Denver Law School, was quick to point out that if Mr. Blum succeeded in abolishing racial preferences at elite colleges, white students would benefit — not Asians. Professor Leong argued further that if Mr. Blum genuinely wanted to make the college admission process fair, he would have targeted the preferences that exist for legacies, which give white students an enormous advantage over all other groups — a 45% better chance of admission than non-legacy applicants.