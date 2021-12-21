Another legacy of slavery: thinking the U.S. is supposed to be a white nation | GUEST COMMENTARY

Not all legacies of slavery impact African Americans — some are the exclusive domain of white people.
In the coming months, if the U.S. Supreme Court chooses to hear the college admissions case, Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, it will confront one of the longest-lived and least acknowledged legacies of slavery still plaguing America: the harmful belief that the U.S. is inherently a white nation, designed for the particular benefit of white people.
The idea that America is a white country goes back to the days long before the Revolutionary War, when men like Thomas Jefferson, a founding father of the idea, struggled nervously with what to do about all the Black and brown people in their midst. If Jefferson had had his way, he would have kicked them all out the first chance he got. And, being a man of action, Jefferson had a plan:
“They should be colonized to such place as the circumstances of the time should render most proper … sending vessels at the same time to other parts of the world for an equal number of white inhabitants; to induce whom to migrate hither.”
Jefferson’s writings throughout his long life show that his perception of America as a white nation endured, with little alteration, from the earliest days of his career to the last years of his life. Sadly, there are people still walking the streets today who share Jefferson’s view of this country — perhaps you know one of them?
They’re the ones shouting across the dinner table about how government assistance programs are a cancer on the American Republic. That is, unless the purpose of that assistance was to build the white middle class in the 1950s and ‘60s. By so many voices, they assert their belief that American institutions are created to benefit white people, and, if those institutions do not nurture and protect white success, then the institutions are broken. They are quick to proclaim voting as a responsibility that every patriotic American must exercise, unless that patriotic American is given to voting the “wrong” way — in which case, reforms are in order.
In one breath, they praise college admission preferences for the children of alumni. In the next, they condemn any such preference based on race. One of the leading standard-bearers of this way of thinking is the conservative founder of Students for Fair Admissions, Edward Blum.
For the better part of three decades, Mr. Blum, who is white, has spent much of his free time looking for ways to roll back policies that he personally feels unfairly benefit Black and brown Americans. He began his career in the 1990s, by suing the state of Texas in the aftermath of his loss of a congressional race in Houston — which he blamed on district boundaries being unfairly drawn to favor candidates of color. After taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which found in his favor, he eventually turned his attention to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, essentially gutting that, and to racial preferences in college admissions.
Mr. Blum’s energetic courtroom assertions about white students being harmed by race-based admissions policies proved unconvincing so, in 2016, he alighted upon the idea of inviting Asian American students to join his lawsuits. Mr. Blum might have thought it was a stroke of genius to make Asians the public face of his cause — arguing that they were the ones harmed most by affirmative action — but many in the Asian community thought otherwise. Nancy Leong, a professor at the University of Denver Law School, was quick to point out that if Mr. Blum succeeded in abolishing racial preferences at elite colleges, white students would benefit — not Asians. Professor Leong argued further that if Mr. Blum genuinely wanted to make the college admission process fair, he would have targeted the preferences that exist for legacies, which give white students an enormous advantage over all other groups — a 45% better chance of admission than non-legacy applicants.
Mr. Blum once told the New York Times that he pursues these cases because “your race and your ethnicity should not be something used to help you or harm you in your life’s endeavors.”
Noble words indeed, reminiscent of Jefferson’s oft-quoted statement, “All men are created equal.” I cannot help but wonder, however, if Mr. Blum had won that congressional race back in 1992 if he would care so much about Asian Americans today.
His actions over the last 30 years remind me of another, less popular, quote attributed to Jefferson: “The only exact testimony of a man is his actions, leaving the reader to pronounce on them his own judgment.”
K. Ward Cummings (kwardcummings@gmail.com) is a former senior congressional staffer and the author of “The Capitol Hill Playbook” (2nd Edition), written under the pen name Nicholas Balthazar.