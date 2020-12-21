As Trump leaves office, where will Republicans go in 2024? | COMMENTARY

As he leaves office, where will Republicans go in 2024? The president has hinted he may run again in four years. If he wins, he and his supporters could enjoy sweet revenge. But should he be a candidate? As much as he has done for the party and the country, should Republicans put all their faith and trust in him? A lot could depend on how President-elect Joe Biden does in office. Mr. Biden almost certainly will not seek a second term when he is 82.