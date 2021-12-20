Bret Stephens: Biden shouldn’t run again because of age and incoherence | GUEST COMMENTARY

Yet it is now considered horrible manners to raise concerns about Mr. Biden’s age and health. As if doing so can only play into Mr. Trump’s hands. As if the president’s well-being is nobody’s business but his own. As if it doesn’t much matter whether he has the fortitude for the world’s most important job, so long as his aides can adroitly fill the gaps. As if accusations of ageism and a giant shushing sound from media elites can keep the issue off the public’s mind.