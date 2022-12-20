Where is the Baltimore City Council’s respect for the city voters? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Watching the Baltimore City Council in recent weeks has been one part bemusement, one part insult. It is difficult to understand how a legislative body that fancies itself as the peoples’ representatives can be so divorced from the stated interests of the citizenry.

Perhaps one should establish the democratic baseline. On Nov. 8th, Baltimore City voters were asked to determine by referendum the appeal of a charter amendment that would establish term limits for the mayor, council president, City Council members, and city comptroller to no more than two consecutive full terms and no more than eight years in office during a 12-year period. This was Question K on the ballot. The Britannica Dictionary defines a referendum as “a public vote on a particular issue.” It is an exercise in voter choice.

The voters of Baltimore City overwhelmingly approved the amendment with more than 70% of the vote and more than 98,500 people voting for term limits. Perhaps as acknowledgment of their awareness regarding how city residents generally feel about them, the City Council was already preparing a bill altering council members’ pension eligibility from 12 years to eight years prior to the vote.

On Monday, Nov. 21st, less than a fortnight after Baltimore citizens exercised their democratic franchise, the Baltimore City Council gave final approval to the bill cutting the number of years required for members and other city officials to earn a pension. City Council President Nick Mosby introduced the bill, which was approved by an 8-5 vote.

The vote demonstrated the utter contempt the City Council has for citizens and proper governance in three ways. First, as reported by The Sun, City finance and retirement officials “pleaded with the council to wait to pass the bill, arguing a full financial analysis should be performed first.”

Second, voting to benefit themselves represented a clear instance of self-dealing, and therefore fell short of most fundamental ethical standards. In a letter delivered to Mayor Brandon Scott, who would shortly veto the bill, citing its questionable ethics, Ethics Board Chair Stephan Fogleman urged the mayor to delay passage of the measure until the board had the opportunity to issue a formal opinion declaring whether it violates Baltimore’s ethics laws for elected officials. The City Council lacked the basic decency to await that declaration.

Third, the City Council indicated its utter contempt for voter expression. There have been many who have complained around the nation about efforts to keep people away from the ballot box. Those efforts are truly contemptible, but so too are efforts to subvert the will of the voter, which is precisely what has been occurring to this day.

On Thursday, Dec. 8th, precisely one month after voters declared their will, Councilman Ryan Dorsey introduced a bill proposing a charter amendment that would eliminate term limits from city law. The legislation needs to be passed by the council and agreed to by the mayor before it can be placed on the 2024 ballot. For supporters of Question K to get that measure on the ballot, 10,000 verifiable signatures needed to be gathered. To get a countervailing measure on the ballot requires only a handful of people. That is asymmetric exercise of power.

To confuse the issue by offering up a red herring, Councilman Dorsey has pointed out that the signature drive was heavily financed by David Smith, Chairman of the Sinclair Broadcast Group. It’s true. Mr. Smith is enormously wealthy, and he used some of that wealth to help provide Baltimore voters with a choice they may otherwise not have had. Those contributions helped to extend democratic franchise. They did not frustrate them. It is Councilman Dorsey who seeks to reverse the expressed will of the citizenry

Here’s what I propose. Rather than allow Question K to be challenged by a handful of self-serving politicians, let there be a group of citizens collect 10,000 verifiable signatures to reverse term limits via the 2024 ballot if there is in fact a large enough contingent to do so. Absent that, let the democratic outcome stand.

Anirban Basu (abasu@sagepolicy.com) is an economist, and chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group.