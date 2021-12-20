Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us | GUEST COMMENTARY

During my five years in Ethiopia serving as a Presbyterian missionary, I experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. An ice cream shop I frequented suffered a hand grenade attack that scarred the walls with blood-filled holes. A suitcase bomb at the Wabe Shebelle Hotel in Addis Ababa created rubble where I drank tea with a friend. I was told bandits killed foreigners a few days earlier on a road I was about to drive down with a friend. Since there were no alternate — “safe” — routes, we drove down that road. A missionary who provided a ride to a politician was given a message not to do so again: His fingers, toes, lips, tongue, eyes, and ears were cut off. That message was also meant to resonate with other missionaries, like me.