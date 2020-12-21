Maryland among the worst in protecting kids in the justice system | COMMENTARY

The use of such cruel punishment means that regardless of how much a child matures over time, they are deemed unworthy of ever living in free society again and condemned to die in prison. Currently, over 300 Marylanders are serving life sentences for crimes they committed before they turned 18, accounting for 15% of all individuals serving life sentences in our state. According to a bipartisan amicus brief filed by Human Rights for Kids on behalf of Republican and Democratic state legislators in 2019, Maryland is one of only six states that has not implemented the U.S. Supreme Court’s watershed decisions in Miller v. Alabama and Montgomery v. Louisiana, which banned life without parole sentences for the vast majority of children. Every other state has either passed legislation banning this inhumane sentence for children, does not have children serving such sentences, or has provided re-sentencing hearings in compliance with Miller and Montgomery.