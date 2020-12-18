What is a Christian? It’s not Donald Trump | COMMENTARY

Consider some counter examples from the Gospel narrative. The big one is Jesus’ claim that the basic imperatives for his followers are to love God and to love their neighbors as themselves. This formula is simplified in other New Testament passages that claim that to love one’s neighbor is to have all the commandments. The word for love in the Greek New Testament is agape — an unconditional love for all people, recognizing their inherent dignity. In the teachings ascribed to Jesus, this love manifests itself in at least the following ways: