If you are one of “The People of Walmart,” you need to ask yourself who fights for you? Which ultra-influential and connected lobbyist understands that if you lose your job you will be evicted? That if you get sick one more time, you will lose that job. That a vacation is only for those in movies or on television. That on a monthly basis, you have to sacrifice paying one utility so that you will have enough money to pay the rent and feed your children. That you are petrified to walk in your own neighborhood at night for fear of your own safety.