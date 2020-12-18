After nearly five decades in a Maryland prison, Kenneth Tucker has paid his debt; it’s time to set him free | COMMENTARY

In 1974, Maryland juries were routinely read an instruction that was later found unconstitutional by the Maryland Court of Appeals in 2012 in a case known as Unger versus Maryland. The ruling secured the release of 199 men (and one woman) who served long sentences, many of them for murder, according to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender. Unger has served as a kind of de facto parole. For one thing, it has proved very hard to retry the defendants so long after their crimes occurred. For another, and more important, thing, very few of the convicted people affected by Unger still represent any danger to society. According to the Office of the Maryland Public Defender, only eight men released under Unger have been returned to prison.