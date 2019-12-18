In Baltimore, we used to say, “The Oriole way.” Adam Jones knew the Oriole way. He was a star with a strong work ethic and deep roots in the community, yet this management team ran him off. And what about Jonathan Villar, a gritty infielder with a dirty uniform from hustling and stealing bases? Gone. If you look around baseball teams, you will see former Orioles, who if they had been allowed to stay in Baltimore, would make up an all-star team. I believe that the former managers of this team made some bad decisions, yet, that does not make the approach of this new management team any more valid.