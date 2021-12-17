‘DEI’ discourse in higher education could do more harm than good | GUEST COMMENTARY

In the emerging power matrix of DEI actions since May 2020 we have witnessed not the elimination of privileged hierarchies, but rather their reification. While minority institutions have long been on the front line of addressing conditions of inequity and racism in American academia they have once again been marginalized in this push for change. We recognize efforts to forge new collaborations and partnerships, and do not wish to deny the authenticity and impact of those with the courage to enact meaningful change. Yet if we truly seek to bring about the structural transformation required to build more inclusive learning environments, then we need to configure genuine partnerships that destabilize hierarchies of resource-rich and resource-poor institutions and work for long term impact rather than short-term re-branding.