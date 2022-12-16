An ‘equal opportunity to succeed’ for all Marylanders | GUEST COMMENTARY

Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, greets supporters as he arrives at The League for People with Disabilities, one of Baltimore City’s early voting sites. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

At the dedication ceremony for a building named in his honor, former Vice President Hubert Humphrey noted that “the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life; the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”

If this is true, then surely one of the earliest moral tests of the incoming Wes Moore administration will be how it treats Marylanders with developmental disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Currently, thousands of Marylanders with developmental disabilities are on a Developmental Disability Administration (DDA) “Waiting List” for vital services and support because of inadequate resources. This challenge persists, but not for lack of effort. In 1998, Gov. Parris Glendening announced a $14.5 million initiative, in 2010 Marylanders were allowed to donate to the cause through a check-off on their state income tax returns, and in 2011 the alcohol sales tax was increased to make an additional $12 million available.

These and other efforts to solve the DDA Waiting List challenge share a common strategy: The increase funding for the same old methods of service.

These efforts share one other thing in common: They have not worked.

While it’s logical to assume increased funding would yield an increase in people served, past efforts have ignored a greater systemic issue — a longstanding direct support workforce crisis fueled by low reimbursement rates that prevent providers from offering wages that are self-sustaining, let alone competitive with hourly-wage industries, such as fast food.

The simple truth is that increasing funding will not address the DDA Waiting List issue unless coupled with additional policy and programmatic strategies to attract workers and modernize service delivery.Among our recommendations:

Invest in greater resources to position the Direct Support Professional role as a launching point for a career in the Human Services and Special Education fields. Offering Maryland’s Direct Support Professionals free or reduced tuition at Maryland’s public colleges and universities would make the job more attractive, while at the same time, cultive the next generation of behavioral specialists, counselors, Special Education teachers and social workers, and address one of the strongest headwinds to economic growth: student loan debt.

Strengthen the state’s commitment to purchasing supplies and services from nonprofits dedicated to creating supported integrated employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The benefits of contracts let under state use programs are threefold: (1) They provide economic empowerment to the disabled individual, in many cases allowing them to transition from receiving entitlement benefits to becoming a taxpayer; (2) they lessen the need for cost-intensive services like traditional day programming; and (3) they provide a meaningful income stream that nonprofits can use to subsidize the cost of developmental disability programming.

Support Maryland’s decision to be a Technology First State and allow providers to experiment with innovative service delivery models without putting their reimbursement for services at risk. Better yet, incentivize the nonprofits serving people with developmental disabilities to find ways to provide service that better leverage technology to increase the person’s independence, lessen the need for staff and improve the overall outcomes of services.

If Maryland continues to ignore this workforce crisis, providers may soon struggle to serve their current caseloads, let alone to serve others still on the DDA Waiting List. A recent study by the American Network of Community Options and Resources, found that 83% of disability service providers had turned away or stopped accepting new referrals for service since the pandemic and 63% were discontinuing programs or service offerings, both due to insufficient staffing.

Moreover, expanding access to supportive employment for people with disabilities through state-use contracts will have broader economic impacts. The federal government has for years leveraged its purchasing power to create competitive integrated jobs for people with significant disabilities through its AbilityOne program. A recent study by Virginia Tech noted that the program not only created stronger job outcomes for people with disabilities, but also reduced overall government spending saving taxpayers money.

Governor-elect Moore has said “he believes no matter where you start in life, you deserve an equal opportunity to succeed.” There is no better way to live out that ideal than making strategic investments in the direct support workforce and finally eliminating the DDA waiting list.

Scott T. Gibson (SGibson@melwood.org) serves as Chief Strategy Officer for Melwood a leading advocate, employer and preferred provider for people with disabilities headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.