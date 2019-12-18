In its initial 2010 Report, the task force concluded that Baltimore Police should designate three officers to investigate cases of animal cruelty and dog fighting. Notably, of its 47 recommendations, it deemed this the “single most important recommendation for eradicating animal cruelty.” While the police department has never staffed its animal abuse unit adequately, Baltimore has nonetheless made progress and has witnessed more than 20 dog-fighting arrests alone since its inception. Moreover, the department has been receptive to other recommendations, has worked closely with the city’s animal control office, and currently has a stellar detective, who has served since 2017.