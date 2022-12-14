Stemming the rise of antisemitism once more | GUEST COMMENTARY

Doug Emhoff, center, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

As a 50-year-old Jew in America, I never would have imagined that a former president of the United States would openly dine with individuals who are leading voices of antisemitism, white nationalism and hate.

Nor would I imagine that the Fourth of July parade in the heavily Jewish Chicago suburb where I grew up would be terrorized by a barrage of gunfire. Or that reasonable disputes over public policy would disintegrate into social media brawls with memes depicting devil horns and other antisemitic tropes on a local leader who is Jewish.

That’s just a glimpse of a year in which our Jewish communities are experiencing an unprecedented surge in antisemitism.

These days, the media’s common refrain focuses on the “normalization” of antisemitism. Essentially, we are seeing so many antisemitic comments and actions from leaders in politics, sports, entertainment and social media, it’s casually becoming part of our everyday conversation and debate.

Immediate and universal condemnation used to be the norm when public figures or public debates crossed the line into antisemitism. That no longer seems to be the case — whether it’s because of the overall coarsening of our public debates, or the relentless rise of anonymous social media, or simply the fact that there’s fatigue from so much antisemitism seemingly everywhere.

But as a leader in our Jewish community here in Baltimore, I say that we must commit to fighting antisemitism on all fronts, from all political points of view, no matter how big or how small. The gap between rhetoric and action has always been frighteningly narrow, which is why strong and immediate condemnation from all corners of leadership must again be the norm. This narrow gap between words and violence is why we must shine the brightest light possible on antisemitism.

This month, for the second year, the Baltimore Jewish Council and The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore are participating in the Shine a Light on Antisemitism (https://associated.org/shinealight/) campaign with communities across the country. We aim to reach both Jewish and non-Jewish communities through our efforts to call out antisemitism, bigotry and hate.

After the year we have had, the Shine a Light campaign has never been more needed.

Like so many other Jews in America, my grandparents and great-grandparents came to this country to escape the antisemitism of Europe, whether it was fleeing the religious persecution of Russia or surviving the concentration camps of the Nazis. For those who are still with us — and for those who watched the powerful Ken Burns PBS documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” this fall — the rhetoric and energy of today has powerful and troubling echoes to those times in Europe.

When I grew up, there was no need for an armed security guard at our synagogue, nor were there cameras and remote-buzzer locks at every entrance. Today, such security precautions have become the norm at virtually every synagogue across America.

Our fears of antisemitism, extremist ideologies and hate have tragically become such a part of everyday conversation and everyday thinking of Jewish communities and leadership. At times, I feel like we struggle to remember to celebrate the joys of our faith amid our need to be on a constant state of heightened alert.

So while combating antisemitism and standing against hate is our year-round responsibility, the Baltimore Jewish community is dedicating this month of December around the Hanukkah holiday to specifically focus on that fight.

We are grateful that the dome of Baltimore City Hall will light up in the blue-and-yellow colors of the Shine a Light campaign on the evening of Dec. 18, the first night of Hanukkah.

We are grateful for our federal, state and local legislators and law enforcement professionals who do so much to help protect our schools and our places of worship that are at risk of hate crimes — Jewish and non-Jewish alike.

We are grateful for our partners in other communities who stand with us when we are victims of acts of antisemitism.

But we know that we must do more.

We must educate. We must advocate. We must be better allies to other communities that are also the targets of hate.

Those who promote antisemitism want to see minority groups fighting with each other. We must resist those pernicious outside forces. When we fight with each other, instead of on behalf of each other, then hate wins.

This month, as we celebrate the miracle of the Hanukkah holiday, we must also Shine a Light on the antisemitism and hate around us and vow not to let it go unchecked.

Howard Libit (hlibit@baltjc.org) is executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.