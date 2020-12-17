Maryland is a public transit leader for the wrong reasons: It’s No. 1 in breakdowns | COMMENTARY

In mid-November, I was stopped at a red light in my neighborhood when I saw a woman waiting for a bus. She had a mask on and a baby wrapped up on her back. It was early and cold. At that hour, I would bet she was going someplace to drop off her child and would then head to work. As I stood there, it occurred to me that even without knowing where she was going, I knew based on the statistics that she likely had a long commute in front of her. MTA buses have an on-time rate of only 70% — and that’s not even counting buses that don’t show up at all.