After a few rounds of this sort of business, black voters got the point. We needed to be much more selective about our presidential choice. We did not get jazzed up again about a candidate until Franklin D. Roosevelt came along. Unfortunately, he turned out to be a lot like his uncle Teddy. For F.D.R., blacks were an afterthought. Though he didn’t actively work to undermine blacks, he certainly didn’t help us either. He didn’t push back too hard when he was urged not to extend the benefits of the G.I. Bill to black veterans during World War II, nor did he speak up when the Federal Housing Administration slighted black homebuyers to gain white congressional support.